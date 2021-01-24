Anna S. “Polly” Perry Taylor

Name: Anna S. “Polly” Perry Taylor of Streamwood, IL, formerly of Buchanan

Age: 90

Place of Death: Elgin, Illinois

Date of Death: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister(s): Bro. Mike Burney

Place of Burial: Walker Cemetery

Visitation: 12:00-2:00 PM Wednesday, January 27, 2021 prior to the service

Date/Place of Birth: March 15, 1930 in Buchanan, TN

Pallbearers: Family

Both Parents Names: John William Perry and Leora Ethel Sykes Perry, both preceded

Spouse: William Wallace “Bill” Taylor

Date of Marriage: May 3, 1947

Preceded in death: June 10, 2009

Sons: Ronald (Norma) Taylor, Elgin, IL, William F. “Frank” Taylor, preceded February 21, 2013

Daughter-in-law: Connie Taylor, preceded December 24, 2017

Sisters: Lavina Lewis Harvey, Gwen Newman, both preceded

Brothers: Wade Perry, Lawson Perry, Wilton Perry, and Wilbur Perry, all four preceded

Grandchildren: John (Kimberley) Taylor, Lisa Reinwald, Kelly (Dave) Brazao, Shawn (Christina) Taylor, Carrie (Keith) Jones, Melanie Forsyth.

Step Grandson: Armando Rueda

Great-Grandchildren: Ernie and Meghan Reinwald. Noah, Branden, and Jacob Taylor. Hailey and Briella Brazao.

Allison and Joey Scrivani. Gracie and Gavin Forsyth

Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews