Annie Catherine Diggs Hendrix age 93, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jeff Keen officiating.

Mrs. Annie was born in Haywood County, TN on October 5, 1927 to the late William Thomas Diggs and Evie Lena Nimmo Diggs. She was a member of the Bells Assembly of God and a retired business owner. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William Franklin Hendrix; one daughter: Kathy Ann Banks; three brothers: William Thomas Diggs, Jr., Manual Diggs, Ernest Diggs; and one sister: Betty Diggs Timms.

She is survived by one son: Floyd Creasey (Chantal) of Bells, TN; one daughter: Mildred Malene Durham (Carl) of San Jacinto, CA; She leaves a legacy of 8 grandchildren: Marilyn Finnie, Freddie Padilla, William Padilla, Pete Padilla, Kim Spencer, Janet Williams, Tiffany Rushing, Danielle Reynolds; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.