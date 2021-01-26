John Allen Gooch was born on September 5, 1980. He went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2021 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital of a Heart Attack. He was preceded in death by his mother Myrtle Faye Gooch Hennings. He leaves to cherish his memory a son Lebron Gooch, a daughter Shadiamond Ballard; his brothers Julian Hennings, William Gooch; his sisters Tiffany Gooch and Khalila Hennings. His nephews, William I. Jones, JaCoby M. Burton and a great niece A’Mircle G. Jones. He also leaves a special aunt and uncle Nathan and Linda Pride. As well as a host of other relatives and friends. Open Visitation will be Friday January 29, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel from 12 noon until 7p.m. For more information contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.