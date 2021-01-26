Robert Douglas Treadway, age 78, resident of Brownsville, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday evening, January 23, 2021 at his residence.

Douglas was born March 31, 1942 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Robert Lee Treadway and Florence Irene Henley Treadway. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1961 and served his country in the United States Army National Guard Reserves. He was employed as a foreman at Troxel in Moscow, Tennessee and with the railroad in Chicago, Illinois before his retirement. Douglas loved fishing, drag racing, fast cars, fast women and drinking a cold beer. He also enjoyed taking money from his friends while shooting pool.

Mr. Treadway is survived by four children, Doug Treadway (Pam) of Somerville, TN, Kevin B. Treadway (Sherry) of Somerville, TN, Deanna Treadway Ray of Bartlett, TN and Shadoe Treadway (Jessica) of Norfolk, VA; his sister, Lela Mae Crowder of Tallahassee, FL; ten grandchildren, Kevin M. Treadway (Brandy), Chelsea McQueen (Josh), Preslie Tucker (Dillon), Haven Parish, SJ Treadway, Presley Treadway, Peyton Treadway, Savannah Hubbard (Johnathon), Brandon Treadway and Amber Duncan; and twelve great-grandchildren, Trace Treadway, Calli Rae Treadway, Paisley McQueen, Mileigh McQueen, Annabelle Hubbard, Melanie Hubbard, Owen Hubbard, Reed Hubbard, Gabe Tucker, Myah Tucker, Solomon Tucker and Kobe Bonner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Willie Ann Parks and his granddaughter, Candice Treadway.

Funeral Services for Mr. Treadway will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Kevin Treadway, Mr. Treadway’s son, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in the District 15 Community. A visitation for Mr. Treadway will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be SJ Treadway, Kevin M. Treadway, Joshua McQueen, Bobby Parks, Donnie Parks, Sammy Parks, Shadoe Treadway, Doug Treadway, Brandon Treadway and William Hogan.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.co