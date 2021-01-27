Gabriel Beckett “Beck” Dellinger, age 22, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, January 25, 2021. Beck was born December 28, 1998 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Mark and Wendy Matheny Dellinger. He graduated from Bolivar Central High School and was employed as a carpenter with his father, doing carving, drawing, reading and building things. Beck loved the outdoors, nature and walking in the woods. He will be remembered for being a loving and thoughtful person with the sweetest soul. Beck is survived by his parents, Mark and Wendy Dellinger; his sister, Mia Dellinger; his brother, Gavin Dellinger and his wife, Charley; his grandparents, Charlie and Linda Matheny and Marvin and Joleta Raines; and his niece, Kaisleigh Blayke. Memorial Services for Beck will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A visitation for Beck will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com