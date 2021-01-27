James E. “Jim” Huffman passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 of natural causes at his home.

Jim was born December 23, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of the late Elizabeth Moore and Pop Huffman.

Jim is survived by his sons Michael (Carol) Huffman and James Huffman; grandchildren: Chad Huffman, Terra Brow, Ben (Patience) Shaffer, Earl (Jessica) Shaffer, James Huffman, Josh (Shata) Huffman, Justin Butts, William Butts, Sarah (PJ) Condon, and Chloe Butts; and 10 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his daughters Michaelene Shaffer and Sheryl Butts.

Jim served in the United States Army in 1960. He was a lineman for the Oklahoma Electric Company before moving to Buchanan, Tennessee.

Jim was a member of the Over-Hill Cherokee Tribe and loved to go to the Pow Wows and other tribal activities. He enjoyed going to flea markets, stock car races and socializing with his many friends.

Due to the Corona-virus, there will not be any services at this time; however, there will be a memorial at a later date.