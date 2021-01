Graveside service for Latricia Ann Graham, age 28, will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Prospect Church Cemetery in Grand Junction, TN.

Ms. Graham died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Visitation for Ms. Graham will be Friday, January 29, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.