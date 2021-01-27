Noah Phillips, Jr., age 74, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday evening, January 25, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.

Noah was born July 18, 1946 in Whiteville, Tennessee, the son of the late Noah Phillips, Sr. and Matti Lou Walk Phillips. He was employed as a construction foreman for many years before his retirement.

Mr. Phillips is survived by two sons, Alan Phillips and his wife, Kimberly and Michael Phillips; his sister, Lurline Phillips; two brothers, George Phillips and Gene Phillips; and four grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mr. Phillips will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Saulsbury, Tennessee with Bro. Ray Lovelady officiating.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center