Peggy Jackson
|Peggy Jackson of Paris
|82
|Her residence
|Wednesday, January 27, 2021
|2:00 PM Saturday, January 30, 2021
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bruce Callahan of Birds Creek Baptist Church
|Memorial Cemetery
|12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, January 30, 2021
|July 21, 1938 in Henry Co., Tennessee
|J.T. Blanton, Andrew Mitchell, Tommy Blanton, Troy Milam, Kenny Cook, Preston Willtrout.
|John Edward Richardson and Lucille Gilliam Richardson, both preceded
|James Lloyd Jackson, Married: July 14, 1956; Preceded: Feb. 25, 2008
|Linda Stacey of Paris, TN
Wilma (Eddie) White of Paris, TN
Leisa (Billy) Christain of Bradford, TN
|Eleven
|Thirty-four great grandchildren and Four great great grandchildren
|Three
|Two
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
|Peggy was a member of Jolley Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed her flower gardens, yard sales, and spending time with her grandchildren.