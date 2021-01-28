Rosie Ardell Watson

Watson Rosie Ardell
Name: City & State Rosie Ardell Watson, Henry, Tennessee
Age: 45
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 29, 2021
Place of Funeral: Graveside, Glisson Cemetery with burial to follow
Minister/Celebrant: Thomas Winchester
Place of Burial: Glisson Cemetery
Visitation:
Date/Place of Birth: November 19, 1975 in Tucson, Arizona
Pallbearers: Wm. Thomas Bates, Jr., Charles Brown, Jason Smith, Ronnie Singleton, Devin Robison and Terrance Robison
Both Parents Names:  Elton Watson, Henry, Tennessee; Charlotte B. Rickett, Cottage Grove, Tennessee

Step-mother: Mary Kay Watson, preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Never married
Sisters: City/State Sister: Margaret Bates, McKenzie, Tennessee
Brothers: City/State Brother: William Thomas Bates, Jr., Paris, Tennessee
Other Relatives:  Uncle: Bill Darnell, Water Valley, Kentucky

Aunts and Uncles: Sue and Sam Baker, Glenn and Brenda Watson
Personal Information: Rosie loved to play with musical toys.

 

