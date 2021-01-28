Rosie Ardell Watson
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Rosie Ardell Watson, Henry, Tennessee
|Age:
|45
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, January 26, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 A.M. Friday, January 29, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|Graveside, Glisson Cemetery with burial to follow
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Thomas Winchester
|Place of Burial:
|Glisson Cemetery
|Visitation:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 19, 1975 in Tucson, Arizona
|Pallbearers:
|Wm. Thomas Bates, Jr., Charles Brown, Jason Smith, Ronnie Singleton, Devin Robison and Terrance Robison
|Both Parents Names:
|Elton Watson, Henry, Tennessee; Charlotte B. Rickett, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
Step-mother: Mary Kay Watson, preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Never married
|Sisters: City/State
|Sister: Margaret Bates, McKenzie, Tennessee
|Brothers: City/State
|Brother: William Thomas Bates, Jr., Paris, Tennessee
|Other Relatives:
|Uncle: Bill Darnell, Water Valley, Kentucky
Aunts and Uncles: Sue and Sam Baker, Glenn and Brenda Watson
|Personal Information:
|Rosie loved to play with musical toys.