Lonnie “Bruce” Roberts, age 87, died Monday, January 25, 2021 in Jackson, Tennessee. Born September 15, 1933, he was the son of Charles and Hettie Morris Roberts of Alexandria, Louisiana. Bruce met “the love of his life,” Clara Elizabeth “Beth” Davis in 1955, and they married June 16, 1958. He loved and doted on his wife and children and brought joy and laughter to the lives of family, friends and acquaintances.

Bruce’s professional life was spent primarily doing drafting and architectural work. He retired as Secretary/Treasurer of Justice and Huang Engineering of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and following retirement, he and Beth moved from Baton Rouge to Jackson, Tennessee “to be closer to the grandchildren.” Bruce enjoyed woodworking, photography, reading, square dancing and watching SEC sports. He was an LSU alum and a huge LSU football fan. Bruce served as a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts. In Baton Rouge, he was a member of Stevendale Baptist Church; in Jackson, he was a member of Englewood Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beth Roberts of Jackson, Tennessee; son, Karl Roberts of Milan, Tennessee; daughter, Deanna (Matt) Lunsford of Jackson, Tennessee; and three grandchildren, Cara (Brennan) Kolbe of Chicago, Illinois, Thomas Lunsford of Jackson, Tennessee and Emma Lunsford of Jackson, Tennessee. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Ada Self and Ollie Mae Kelley; and children, Laurie Roberts, Richard Roberts and Ray Roberts.

Memorial Contributions can be made to ARC of Baton Rouge @ www.arcbatonrouge.com or the Boy Scouts of America @ Donations.scouting.org.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on Saturday, January 30, 2021 with a service to follow at Miguez Funeral Home in Jennings, Louisiana with Laraine Waughtal officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings, Louisiana.