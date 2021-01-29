Sadie Mae Brown Holliday

Sadie Mae Brown Holliday, age 90, resident of Eads, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, January 27, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Sadie Mae was born August 15, 1930 in Middleton, the daughter of the late Booker Brown and Pairlee Gross Brown. She graduated from Middleton High School in 1947 and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was a former member of Getwell Church of Christ in Memphis and was currently a member of Woodland Hills Church of Christ in Cordova.

Sadie Mae was married June 22, 1950 to Billy Reed Holliday who preceded her in death on May 21, 2012. She could be seen by her neighbors working in her yard often and she enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She loved fellowshipping with a group of ladies in her neighborhood.

Mrs. Holliday is survived by her two daughters, Judy Holliday Long (Mark) of Germantown, TN and Leigh Ann Holliday of Germantown, TN; her son, Michael Reed Holliday (Pat) of Oakland, TN; her sister, Emogene Parker of Tyler, TX; her brother, Vernon Brown of Waco, TX; six grandchildren, Brent and Reed Long, Brett Holliday, Amber Hendrix and Ashley and Sean Snodgrass; and seven great-grandchildren.

Private Graveside Services for Mrs. Holliday will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 in Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Susan G. Komen Memphis-MidSouth, Memphis Union Mission or Mid-South Food Bank.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Home and Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.