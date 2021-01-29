THP accepting applications for state trooper

Clint Eiland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding people they can still apply to be a state trooper.

The applications are open until Feb. 2, and there are two different processes for those with and those without law enforcement backgrounds.

If accepted into the academy, expect the process to take up to four months. Those who go into the academy will get paid throughout their training.

“When cadets enter the academy, they’ll start with $3,153 per month, once they complete the academy and enter the road, they will be paid $3,488 per month,” said Sgt. Jena Eubanks with THP.

For any questions about the job, you can email hr.safety@tn.gov.

