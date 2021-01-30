Linda Townsend

1950 – 2021

Linda Lou Shelton Townsend, age 71, resident of Collierville, Tennessee and wife of the late Jerry W. Townsend, departed this life Friday morning, January 29, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Linda was born January 25, 1950 in Greeneville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Larson Eldredge Shelton and Ethel Lavona Fellers Shelton.

She was married July 15, 1985 to Jerry W. Townsend who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Star Hubbard and her brother, William Elbert Shelton.

She was employed as a bus driver for the Winston County Board of Education and later as a computer programmer in the shipping department at Clevite Corporation before her retirement.

Linda was a very active member of Kirk Baptist Church in Collierville through her Sunday School classes and other ministries.

Linda loved and was devoted to her Lord, Jesus Christ. She had over 200 different varieties of daylilies. She was a member of the American Hemerocallis Society and the Memphis Area Hemerocallis Society.

Mrs. Townsend is survived by her daughter, Samantha Capps Martin of Oakland, TN; her son, Leroy Capps of Lynn, AL; two brothers, Carol Shelton (Doris) of Arlington, TN, and Steve Shelton (Betty) of Collierville, TN; four grandchildren, David Mann, Kamara Burkett, Kelly Martin and Jamie Martin; and two great-grandchildren, Brantley Burkett and MaddieJo Burkett.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Townsend will be held at 3 P.M. Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Thomas Foy, pastor of Kirk Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will be in the Ashbank Cemetery in Nauvoo, Alabama. A visitation for Mrs. Townsend will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

