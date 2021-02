Funeral Services for Mr. Gregory R. Jarmon will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Lane Tabernacle CME.

Open Visitation will be on Wednesday February 3, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel from 12:00 Noon- 7:00 pm.

Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Please keep the family in your prayers. For more information contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.