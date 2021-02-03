Betty Jean Brewer Robinson of Paris, formerly of Big Sandy

81

Alive Hospice in Nashville

Monday, February 1, 2021

Private family graveside service was held Tuesday, February 2, 2021 and a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. All arrangements will be handled by McEvoy Funeral Home.

Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Big Sandy, TN

April 28, 1939 in Big Sandy, TN

Paul Robinson, Lucas Watson, Alex Bell

Henry Milton Brewer and Clara Bell Christopher Brewer, both preceded

Clara Jeanne Kall of Mt. Juliet, TN Sophie (Wade) Craft of Birmingham, AL Sandy McGuire (Mark McWherter) of Paris, TN

Paul Robinson (Alex Bell) of Sturgis, MS

Misty Kall Franklin, Dakota Orton, Lacy Orton, Katie (Noah) Melton, Michelle (Lucas) Watson, Kasey Neal Crosno, Barron Robinson, Ranger Robinson and Maverick Robinson.

Alexander Brian Clemis, John Henry Clemis, Kash Pippins, D.J. Perry, Makai Orton, Jeremiah Orton, Elijah Orton, Marley Kate Watson, Finn Watson and Marshall Melton.

Chloe French, Patricia (Jimmy) Allison and Cheryl Bertram all of Paris, TN Linda Powell, preceded

Kenneth “Buddy” Brewer, James “Mutt” Brewer and Ricky Dale Brewer, all three preceded

Special friend: Cindy LaFreniere