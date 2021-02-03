Betty Jean Brewer Robinson
|Betty Jean Brewer Robinson of Paris, formerly of Big Sandy
|81
|Alive Hospice in Nashville
|Monday, February 1, 2021
|Private family graveside service was held Tuesday, February 2, 2021 and a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. All arrangements will be handled by McEvoy Funeral Home.
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Big Sandy, TN
|April 28, 1939 in Big Sandy, TN
|Paul Robinson, Lucas Watson, Alex Bell
|Henry Milton Brewer and Clara Bell Christopher Brewer, both preceded
|Clara Jeanne Kall of Mt. Juliet, TN
Sophie (Wade) Craft of Birmingham, AL
Sandy McGuire (Mark McWherter) of Paris, TN
|Paul Robinson (Alex Bell) of Sturgis, MS
|Misty Kall Franklin, Dakota Orton, Lacy Orton, Katie (Noah) Melton, Michelle (Lucas) Watson, Kasey Neal Crosno, Barron Robinson, Ranger Robinson and Maverick Robinson.
|Alexander Brian Clemis, John Henry Clemis, Kash Pippins, D.J. Perry, Makai Orton, Jeremiah Orton, Elijah Orton, Marley Kate Watson, Finn Watson and Marshall Melton.
|Chloe French, Patricia (Jimmy) Allison and Cheryl Bertram all of Paris, TN
Linda Powell, preceded
|Kenneth “Buddy” Brewer, James “Mutt” Brewer and Ricky Dale Brewer, all three preceded
|Special friend: Cindy LaFreniere
|Betty retired from Security Bank & Trust Co.