Local band formed by Lambuth Campus students on the rise

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local band is picking up steam as positive reviews and attention for their newest single have begun rolling in.

A track that is both modern and bluesy, “Lucy” was written by Music By KOTA — formed by both current and former students of the University of Memphis music program at the Lambuth Campus in Jackson.

The song has earned radio airplay in the Memphis area, as well as being included in many musical playlists after being added to major streaming platforms.

Since they started playing together, the band has quickly become a staple of the local music scene, performing throughout the West Tennessee area regularly.

We got the chance to speak with them while filming this week’s episode of The Sound of Jackson, where they explained how they formed the band and discussed what makes the Jackson music scene unique.

Lead vocalist Dakota Jackson says the college’s music program gave the band all the tools they need to be successful in the industry.

To hear their full story and see an exclusive performance of “Lucy” — click here.