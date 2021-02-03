Robbie Ray Cook McDaniel
|Robbie Ray Cook McDaniel of Henry, TN
|90
|The Farms of Puryear
|Monday, February 01, 2021
|Private Family Graveside service
|Bevil Cemetery
|Bro. Johnny Farmer
|Bevil Cemetery
|N/A
|August 22, 1930 in Gibson County, Tennessee
|Herbert Cook and Edith Ray Cook, both preceded
|William Chesley McDaniel, Married: August 15, 1948; Prec. April 24, 1994
Longtime Partner: Lloyd Allen of Paris, TN
|Linda (Greg) Harrison of Stillwater, OK
|William Thomas McDaniel, preceded
Daughter-in-law: Judy McDaniel of Paris, TN
|Brad (Kim) Harrison, Bryan (Amy) Harrison, Trey McDaniel, Karla McDaniel, Tommy Wheeling, Tammy Hardison,
|12
|3
|James H. “Bud” Cook, preceded
Sister-in-law: Joyce Cook, preceded: January 31, 2021
|Niece: Rena Walker of Midland, MI; Nephew: Jimmy Cook of Paris, TN