Robbie Ray Cook McDaniel

Shelly Mosher

 

Mcdaniel RobbieRobbie Ray Cook McDaniel of Henry, TN
90
The Farms of Puryear
Monday, February 01, 2021
Private Family Graveside service
Bevil Cemetery
Bro. Johnny Farmer
Bevil Cemetery
N/A
August 22, 1930 in Gibson County, Tennessee
Herbert Cook and Edith Ray Cook, both preceded
William Chesley McDaniel, Married: August 15, 1948; Prec. April 24, 1994

Longtime Partner: Lloyd Allen of Paris, TN
Linda (Greg) Harrison of Stillwater, OK
William Thomas McDaniel, preceded

Daughter-in-law: Judy McDaniel of Paris, TN
Brad (Kim) Harrison, Bryan (Amy) Harrison, Trey McDaniel, Karla McDaniel, Tommy Wheeling, Tammy Hardison,
12
3
James H. “Bud” Cook, preceded

Sister-in-law: Joyce Cook, preceded: January 31, 2021
Niece: Rena Walker of Midland, MI; Nephew: Jimmy Cook of Paris, TN
