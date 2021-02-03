State agencies partner to double fast-charging stations along highways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee organizations are partnering to double the state’s electric vehicle fast-charging network.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation are working to place fast-charging stations every 50 miles on both interstates and major highways.

The news release from state says this would add nearly 50 new stations to the 24 that already exist.

“This investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a monumental step forward, and I’m proud that Tennessee is leading in this important effort,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “With TVA’s partnership, we will be able to continue our work to protect our environment and improve our transportation infrastructure.”

The state believes this project will promote electric vehicle use by giving drivers more places to refuel, removing “range anxiety.”

Funding for this project will come from both organizations, according to the release. The state says $5 million will come the TDEC, while the rest is from the TVA, program partners, and program participant cost share.