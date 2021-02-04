Jack Junior Green

Jack Junior Green, age 83, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and husband of the late Elsie Fay Stafford Green, departed this life Thursday morning, February 4, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.

Jack was born July 14, 1937 in Russellville, Arkansas, the son of the late Paul and Lucille Green. He received his education in Russellville and was of the Missionary Baptist faith. Jack was employed as a tool and die maker and he enjoyed repairing automobiles.

Mr. Green is survived by his son, Mr. David Johnson of Whiteville, Tennessee. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Billie Simpson and four brothers, William Green, Sam Green, Joe Green and Doodle Green.

Mr. Green was interred in the Pilgrim Rest Cemetery at Greenfield, Tennessee. The family will have a memorial service later in the summertime at the cemetery.

Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center