Officials: Haywood High School basketball coach Patrice Boyd has died

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed the Haywood High School girls basketball coach Patrice Boyd died Thursday.

Brownsville police say Boyd is believed to have died due to natural causes.

The City of Brownsville also confirmed Boyd’s death in a post on their Facebook page.

With great sadness, Mayor Rawls and the City of Brownsville announce the great loss of Ms. Patrice Boyd. She was a beloved community leader, educator, coach, mentor, and so much more. Her energy, heart, and compassion for the children and families of this community were unparalleled. May our community forever reap the seeds of her labor. Please keep the Boyd and Kinnon families in your thoughts and prayers along with the students and staff of Haywood County Schools.

Psalm 34:18. The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air for more on Boyd’s life.