Second drive-thru vaccination event planned in Henry County

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center is hosting another drive-thru vaccination event.

A HCMC news release says the next event will be Monday, Feb. 8 at the Henry County Healthcare Center Plumley Rehab parking lot.

The vaccination event will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until all of the vaccine is gone, according to the release.

The release says it will only be available to Henry County residents over the age of 70, healthcare workers, first responders, and others in phase 1a1, 1a2, and 1b.

“We encourage anyone who meets criteria to help protect themselves, their families, and their loved ones by getting the vaccine on Monday,” said CEO Lisa Casteel.

HCMC says supplies will be limited due to receiving a smaller shipment.

You will need to enter from the North Entrance to Hospital Circle from Tyson Avenue, according to HCMC.

Those who receive their vaccine during Monday’s event will need return for a second dose on March 8 and 9 a.m.

“Anyone receiving the vaccine will need to return 28 days later for the second dose so that they have the full immunity,” Casteel said.

You are asked to fill out a Vaccine Consent Form prior to the event.

Anyone with additional questions is asked to go to the center’s website.