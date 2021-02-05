Community surprises girl recently released from hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — A young girl got a sweet surprise on Friday.

Chanyla was just released from St. Jude Children’s Hospital earlier this week, and a community of supporters welcomed her back home.

Councilman Johnny Dodd, the Jackson Fire and Police Department, her teachers and principal all came together to organize a drive-by parade for her.

People decorated their cars with “get well” signs and balloons. Chanyla says she was so surprised.

“I didn’t know that the fire trucks was coming, and I just saw all these cars,” she said.

Chanyla said she wanted to thank her family and everyone who showed up for the parade.