Local sorority hosts ‘Pink Goes Red’ virtual event

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local sorority chapter is helping raise awareness about heart disease.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Chapter of Gamma Alpha Omega Sorority came together this afternoon over Zoom for Community Impact Day, Pink Goes Red event.

Members with the sororities participated in virtual hip hop aerobic and more with D180 Gym.

Dr. Antwan Robinson, interventional cardiologist with the Jackson Clinic, talked about the different types of heart disease and risk factors.

He also spoke about how heart disease is the number one killer in both men and women, and more than 600,000 people die of heart disease each year.