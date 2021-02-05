Vendors offer variety of items at Friendly Frank’s flea market

JACKSON, Tenn. — A monthly destination for bargain hunters has returned.

Friendly Frank’s Flea Market is back, and you can catch plenty of vendors offering a variety of items to choose from, especially homemade items.

Clothes, jewelry, home decor and more, vendors at the flea market are offering plenty of products to choose from, including homemade natural body care.

“Handmade lotions, and we have a really good muscle gel, hair and body wash, bath bombs and loofah soaps,” said Mike Eaton, co-owner of Nanny’s Natural Products.

The flea market comes to Jackson at the beginning of every month. People from all over come to enjoy not only the shopping, but the food as well.

“We make fresh pork rinds and cracklins. I got plain, barbecue, red pepper, salt and vinegar, and we just started doing ranch pork rinds,” said Leroy Sperka, owner of Rinds N Things.

The vendors cater to shoppers who come to the flea market each month, and they make sure they have their most popular items.

Due to COVID-19, shoppers are to required to social distance and wear masks for safety.

If you missed out on Friday’s shopping, the flea market will be open again Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.