Wilma “Kathleen” Hoskins went to be with our Heavenly Father on the morning of February 4, 2021.

Kathleen, or better known as “Maw Maw” or “Mama” lived 88 years in western Tennessee. She grew up in Williston and later settled in Moscow, TN after her marriage to Vernon Hoskins. Her family brought her the greatest joy – even keeping a framed picture of each member proudly displayed in her living room. She loved collecting photos and making photo albums, visiting the ocean, sight-seeing and taking road trips with her side-kick, Sis Gaither. She was also a master decorator – even matching her oven mitts to the kitchen tablecloth. Her family will miss waking up to the smell of bacon and biscuits in her kitchen, hearing her sing happy birthday and being in her company. Kathleen was a strong woman with a quick wit and an impeccable memory. She will be so greatly missed.

She leaves behind her three sons, Billy, Thomas and Bobby; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

A private memorial will be held this Summer to honor Kathleen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.