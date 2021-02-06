Local resident hosts peaceful protest downtown

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local resident held a peaceful protest in Downtown Jackson Saturday.

1/17 Those joining the rally come together in the parking lot of the District Attorney's Office.

2/17 Participants march past the United States Courthouse in downtown Jackson.

3/17 March organizer Tracy Boyd speaks about Eliza Wood in front of the "Lynching in America" marker at the Madison County Courthouse.

5/17 March participants stop in front of the Madison County Courthouse.



7/17 A bicyclist stops to listen as Tracy Boyd discusses Eliza Wood and more in front of the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Jackson.

10/17 The "Lynching in America" marker was erected in July of 2020. It is where Eliza Woods and John Brown were both lynched on the grounds of the Madison County Courthouse.



11/17 Marchers hold signs as they continue through downtown Jackson.

12/17 The rally moves through downtown Jackson, passed the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

15/17 March organizer Tracy Boyd talks to participants before marching to the "Lynching in America" marker.



16/17 March participants listen to Tracy Boyd, the event organizer.

Jackson resident, Tracy Boyd hosted a protest from the Carl Perkins Civic Center to the Eliza Woods lynching marker sign.

His purpose is to bring about change in the Jackson community.

He says it’s important for the black community to know about their history and things they can do to make a difference for the future.

This particular march was to educate on the history of Eliza Woods.

“She was falsely accused of poisoning her employer’s wife by putting rat poison in their dinner, several years later it turns out that was false. That the husband actually did this,” Boyd said.

Boyd says he hopes people can understand that this is an issue that doesn’t need to be forgotten.

“I want to stand with my black and brown brothers and sisters and speak up and have a voice,” Boyd said, “I hope that people get involved and start making necessary changes.”

Protesters say they hope to be an example that no matter your race, we should all stand together.