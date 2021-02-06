Local resident hosts peaceful protest downtown

Diamond Williams

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local resident held a peaceful protest in Downtown Jackson Saturday.

Jackson resident, Tracy Boyd hosted a protest from the Carl Perkins Civic Center to the Eliza Woods lynching marker sign.

His purpose is to bring about change in the Jackson community.

He says it’s important for the black community to know about their history and things they can do to make a difference for the future.

This particular march was to educate on the history of Eliza Woods.

“She was falsely accused of poisoning her employer’s wife by putting rat poison in their dinner, several years later it turns out that was false. That the husband actually did this,” Boyd said.

Boyd says he hopes people can understand that this is an issue that doesn’t need to be forgotten.

“I want to stand with my black and brown brothers and sisters and speak up and have a voice,” Boyd said, “I hope that people get involved and start making necessary changes.”

Protesters say they hope to be an example that no matter your race, we should all stand together.

