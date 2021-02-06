Ronald “Ronnie” Long

1944 – 2021

Ronald George “Ronnie” Long, age 76, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Lois Steward Long, departed this life Wednesday morning, February 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Ronnie was born June 15, 1944 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the son of the late George Washington Long and Maebel Longmire Long.

He graduated from Bartlett High School and had been a resident of Somerville for over 50 years.

He was a member of Somerville First Baptist Church and had been employed as a dispatcher at the Carrier Corporation for many years before his retirement.

Ronnie was married August 26, 1980 to the former Lois Steward and was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, especially catfishing, gardening and hunting.

Mr. Long is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lois Steward Long of Somerville, TN; two sons, Joshua George Long (Amanda) of San Antonio, TX and Julian Wade Long (Krystle) of Somerville, TN; and five grandchildren, Abigail Long, Maddie Long, Avery Long, Cailin Long and Corina Long.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Mickey Long; two sisters, Edna Mae Carter and Carol Crouse; and his brother, David Long.

Funeral Services for Mr. Long were held at 2 P.M. Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The officiating ministers were Bro. Tony Watkins of Moscow and Pastor Herman Rogers of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Interment followed in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Hood Cemetery, c/o Linda Byrum, 3825 Ina Road, Whiteville, TN 38075.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.