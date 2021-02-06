William “Larry” Thurmond

1950 – 2021

William “Larry” Thurmond, age 70, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Annie Davis Thurmond, departed this life Friday morning, February 5, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.

Larry was born September 28, 1950 in Lauderdale County, Tennessee, the son of the late Clyde William Thurmond and Katie Belle Street Thurmond.

He received his education at Fayette County High School in Somerville, Tennessee and served his country in the United States Army National Guard.

Larry was employed as a farmer and groundskeeper for many years and was of the Baptist faith. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and planting flowers.

Mr. Thurmond is survived by his wife who he married September 12, 1994, Annie S. Davis Thurmond of Oakland, TN; four daughters, Crystal Sharp (Wesley) of Stanton, TN, Lisa Smith (Lin) of Huntingdon, TN, Marie Jewell of Moscow, TN and Billie Weaver of Oakland, TN; two sons, Richard Weaver of Oakland, TN and James King (Angie) of Horn Lake, MS; and eight grandchildren, Blake Bourne, Cody Bourne, Tanner Sharp, Jeanie Jewell, Jesse Jewell, Dustin King, Hunter King and Christian Lunsford.

Funeral Services for Mr. Thurmond will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating.

Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

A visitation for Mr. Thurmond will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tanner Sharp, Blake Bourne, Cody Bourne, Jesse Jewell, Lin Smith and Wesley Sharp. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Weaver, Stephen Marbry and Bo Burk.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Heart Association, 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119.

Condolences may be left on the online guestbook at the Peebles Funeral Home website.