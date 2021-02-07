Frances Virginia Stewart Taylor age 80, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her home in Bells, TN.

Graveside Services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 12:30 P.M. at the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Susie Riley officiating.

Burial to follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery.

She was born in Jackson, TN to the late Henderson Leroy Stewart and Helen Hancock Stewart.

Virginia was called by many names, “Mom”, “MaMaw”, “Aunt GG” and “Aunt Gina.” She practiced as a nurse until 1991.

She always had a lively, sassy, spunky personality but more than anything, she loved her family. She embraced every person she came to know. Everyone she knew was family to her.

Virginia loved watching her westerns, cooking lunch for all the Taylors at the kitchen. She loved traveling with her husband, Lloyd and their many friends.

She also enjoyed teaching her grand-kids to make homemade popcorn and biscuits. To Virginia, family meant everything.

Also preceding her in death was her husband of 48 years, Lloyd Franklin Taylor.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by two sons: Mike Taylor (Gina) of Bells, TN, John Taylor (Kim) of Jackson, TN; one brother: Gary Stewart (Carolyn) of Jackson, TN;

Brother and Sister In Laws: Arthur and Dottie Taylor of Bells, TN; two nieces: Lisa Simpson (Keith) of Bells, TN, Ellen Brown (Brent) of Henderson, TN;

two nephews: Ken Taylor (Angela) of Bells, TN, Greg Stewart (Renee) of Beech Bluff, TN; eight grandchildren: Anna Taylor, Grant Taylor (Emily), Ethan Taylor all of Bells, TN, Leah Taylor

Wingfield (Jonathan), Sarah Jon Taylor, Addie Taylor all of Jackson, TN, Bailey Cozart and Houston Cozart (Maranda) all of Brownsville, TN.

She leaves a legacy of one great-grandchild: Ella Cozart of Brownsville, TN and a host of great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.