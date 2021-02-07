Jerry Dewayne Wilson

1977-2021

Mr. Wilson died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Tri-Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Visitation for Mr. Wilson will be Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home and Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Oak Grove Church of Christ from 11:00 AM until time of service.

Graveside service for Jerry Dewayne Wilson, age 44, will be Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, TN.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at (731) 423-4922.