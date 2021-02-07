Local restaurant patrons share their picks for Super Bowl LV champs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Football fans headed out to begin their Super Bowl festivities.

Wbbj-7 caught up with fans at Mulligan’s Bar and Grill in Jackson to learn their Super Bowl predictions.

Jackson residents shared who their number one picks are to win.

‘Tampa Bay since they haven’t won in like forever. I’m always for the underdog,” said football fan Brent Selph.

“Well, Mary told us to root for Kansas City but we’re rooting for Tampa Bay. ‘Why Tampa Bay?’ Because Mary wanted us to root for Kansas City,” said football fan Chad Bellinghausen.

Wbbj-7 also asked Mulligan’s staff who they’re voting for in today’s Super Bowl.

“I hope Kansas City. I just like Patrick Mahomes,” said Mulligan’s staff member, Tim.

“Tampa Bay, I got fifty bucks on Tom Brady,” said another Mulligan’s staff member.

“Tampa Bay because Tanner Hudson is from my hometown. Number 88 is from my hometown, so we’re excited” said Mulligan’s staff member, Jill.

Football fans say they are thankful that even during a pandemic the Super Bowl is still taking place.

“I’m just glad they’re having it. I mean, people need to get out for the work and things like that. I mean, our country needs to get started back” Bellinghausen said.

“Oh yeah, but they’re bringing all the healthcare workers that’s been vaccinated and stuff like that into the game. So I think that’s good for them,” Selph said.

Owner of Mulligan’s, Mary Truett says she’s looking forward to hosting a Super Bowl watch party at her restaurant and bar.

“I am very excited to have the Super Bowl and I just want to tell you, you’ve just heard from some of the smartest people in the world, Mulligan’s customers and my staff. So hey, place your bets on what they’ve told you today,” said Truett.

Well, no matter who you’re rooting for, all fans can agree they plan on having a good time.