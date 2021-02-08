2 additional deaths, 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department says an 80-year-old woman died Jan. 29 and an 89-year-old woman died Jan. 30 due to COVID-19 complications.

A total of 172 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department confirmed another 18 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,679.

Those new patients range in age from 6-years-old to 71-years-old.

There are currently six Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,388 (59.8%)

38301: 3,132 (29.3%)

38356: 183 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 192 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 223 (2%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.2%)

38362: 138 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 94 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,791 (26.1%)

White: 4,575 (42.9%)

Asian: 44 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 250 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 197 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,822 (26.4%)

Gender:

Female: 5,951 (55.7%)

Male: 4,648 (43.5%)

Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,880 (92.5%)

Not recovered: 180 (1.7%)

Better: 251 (2.4%)

Unknown: 196 (1.8%)

Deaths: 172 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 548 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,241 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,819 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,553 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,542 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,534 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,227 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 679 (6.4%)

80+: 432 (4%)

Unknown: 104 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.