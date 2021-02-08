2 additional deaths, 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department says an 80-year-old woman died Jan. 29 and an 89-year-old woman died Jan. 30 due to COVID-19 complications.

A total of 172 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department confirmed another 18 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,679.

Those new patients range in age from 6-years-old to 71-years-old.

There are currently six Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,388 (59.8%)
  • 38301: 3,132 (29.3%)
  • 38356: 183 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 192 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 74 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 223 (2%)
  • 38392: 74 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 30 (0.2%)
  • 38362: 138 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 94 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,791 (26.1%)
  • White: 4,575 (42.9%)
  • Asian: 44 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 250 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 197 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,822 (26.4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,951 (55.7%)
  • Male: 4,648 (43.5%)
  • Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 9,880 (92.5%)
  • Not recovered: 180 (1.7%)
  • Better: 251 (2.4%)
  • Unknown: 196 (1.8%)
  • Deaths: 172 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 548 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,241 (11.6%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,819 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,553 (14.6%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,542 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,534 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,227 (11.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 679 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 432 (4%)
  • Unknown: 104 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

