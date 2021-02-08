2 additional deaths, 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
The health department says an 80-year-old woman died Jan. 29 and an 89-year-old woman died Jan. 30 due to COVID-19 complications.
A total of 172 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.
The health department confirmed another 18 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,679.
Those new patients range in age from 6-years-old to 71-years-old.
There are currently six Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,388 (59.8%)
- 38301: 3,132 (29.3%)
- 38356: 183 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 192 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 223 (2%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 30 (0.2%)
- 38362: 138 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 6 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 94 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,791 (26.1%)
- White: 4,575 (42.9%)
- Asian: 44 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 250 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 197 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,822 (26.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,951 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,648 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 9,880 (92.5%)
- Not recovered: 180 (1.7%)
- Better: 251 (2.4%)
- Unknown: 196 (1.8%)
- Deaths: 172 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 548 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,241 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,819 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,553 (14.6%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,542 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,534 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,227 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 679 (6.4%)
- 80+: 432 (4%)
- Unknown: 104 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.