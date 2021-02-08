Camden police searching for missing 59-year-old

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are searching for a missing man from Camden.

Investigators with the Camden Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for 59-year-old Johnny Keith Travis.

Travis was last seen at Timbercreek Apartments in Camden on Dec. 29, according to investigators. His family has not had contact with him since, investigators say.

He also goes by the name Kent Travis, according to investigators.

Travis is about 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 189 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Travis’ wherabouts or has seen Travis is asked to call the Camden Police Department dispatch at (731) 584-4622.

Investigators say a reward for information leading to Travis’ location is being offered.