Chester County man honored with balloon release

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A community came together to remember a loved one.

Family and friends of Jerry Wilson, also known as “Ceed,” held a balloon release in his honor on Monday.

Wilson had a surgery and died from complications during the procedure. Wilson was a well-known member of the Chester County community.

Those close to him say you never saw Wilson without a smile on his face.

“Mr. Ceed, he was always this happy, joyful man that was never mad, always happy, uplifting. You would never know if anything was wrong because you would never see him mad or anything,” said Caneisha Turner, one of Wilson’s co-workers.

They held a prayer, played music, and talked about his positive impact before releasing the balloons in his honor.