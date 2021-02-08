Clara Pearl Terry Burcham, age 93, resident of Dexter, Kentucky and wife of the late John A. Burcham, departed this life Thursday evening, February 4, 2021 at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, Kentucky.

Clara was born October 25, 1927 in Sarah, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Robert O’Estre Terry and Carrie Elise Boling Terry. She was a former resident of the Somerville, Tennessee area and was a member of Somerville Church of Christ. She was most recently a member of Almo Church of Christ in Almo, Kentucky. Clara was a homemaker throughout her life and enjoyed reading her Bible, crocheting and working on puzzle books.

Mrs. Burcham is survived by two sons, Jerry Burcham of Memphis, TN and Ted Burcham and his wife, Susan of Dexter, KY; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Burcham, Josh Burcham, Justin Burcham and Kevin Burcham; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Joslin and Margie Wright.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Burcham will be held at 11 A.M. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Ryan Manning of the Somerville Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery at Holly Springs, Mississippi.

