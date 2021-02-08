Health dept. COVID-19 vaccine scheduling website operational again

JACKSON, Tenn. — The vaccine appointment scheduling website for the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, along with the Rapid Response List, is once again operational.

Currently, appointments are only available for Madison County residents ages 70 and up — as well as those included in Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2.

Click here to schedule an appointment online, or call the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Line Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-888-796-8894.