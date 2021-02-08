Health dept. COVID-19 vaccine scheduling website operational again

Kyle Peppers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The vaccine appointment scheduling website for the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, along with the Rapid Response List, is once again operational.

Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department Aerial

Currently, appointments are only available for Madison County residents ages 70 and up — as well as those included in Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2.

Click here to schedule an appointment online, or call the COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Line Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-888-796-8894.

