Henry Co. Medical Center opens vaccinations to residents 65+

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County Medical Center gave out the first 400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“One thing we do here in the POD at the hospital is we don’t take appointments. It’s first-come, first-serve. They just come through. They get a postcard with a date they’re supposed to come back,” said Paula Bell, the pharmacy director at Henry County Medical Center.

They originally had the vaccine clinic planned for ages 70 and older. When the response was lower than they expected, the hospital lowered the age group requirement to 65 and older.

“Usually by about 6:30, the line is back to the traffic light. It was not there at all, so we had some concerns about being able to get rid of the doses at the current phase the county was in,” Bell said.

Henry County Medical Center puts forms in the local newspaper for residents to fill out at home before getting vaccinated to speed up the process.

“We’re going just as fast as we can. I know the health department, they feel the same way, in getting this out as quickly as possible to our county,” Bell said.

So far, Henry County has administered 3,400 vaccines to 1,700 people, and the hospital says as long as they continue to get shipments, they’ll distribute them.

“Our philosophy here is that there’s no reason to keep it in storage for very long. We want to get it out and in the arms of people,” Bell said.

Henry County also has vaccination forms on their website that you can fill out for when you are eligible to get the vaccine.

For that link, click here.

For more information on Henry County’s COVID-19 response and their vaccinations, click here.