Jackson Fire Department joins nationwide pilot program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department has been selected for a unique and nationwide pilot program.

Jackson Fire will be joining nearly 250 other departments in the Community Risk Reduction program, according to a news release from the city.

By joining this program, city firefighters will be able to access a dashboard equipped with maps, graphs and more, showing each community’s risks and hazards based on demographic, geography, economics and more, according to the release.

Karen Berard-Reed, a CRR strategist with the National Fire Protection Association, says the Jackson Fire Department will be providing valuable information about the program.

“Participation in this project allows each fire department to provide important feedback that will be used to improve future versions of the dashboard, positions the community among CRR leaders in the United States, and signals an interest in leveraging technology to drive high-quality community safety initiatives,” she said.

Members of the department add that they are eager to be apart of this project.

“We are thrilled to be participating in this important project. Access to the dashboard gives us invaluable information about our community’s needs. It is rewarding to know that using the CRR tool will increase its effectiveness and help other fire departments nationwide in the long run,” said Errick Merriweather, Public Education Coordinator for the Jackson Fire Department.

The release from the city says firefighters will have the added bonus of networking and getting professional development opportunities with other communities in the program.