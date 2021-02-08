USJ breaks ground for new tennis courts

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school broke ground on a new chapter.

Students and staff at the University School of Jackson held a groundbreaking for their new tennis courts on Monday.

There will be eight new tennis courts and a new building. Don Roe, head of USJ, says this would not be possible without the support of the USJ family.

“We are who we are and we have what we need cause others have sacrificed for us,” Roe said. “So our families have really stepped to the plate during these times, our school has grown during the pandemic. We are growing our students and faculty during this time and now it’s a great thing to get to see our campus growing as well.”

The next phase after the tennis courts is the baseball field, parking lots and sidewalks.