4 deaths, 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — T he Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Those patients are:

an 87-year-old woman, who died Jan. 8.

a 94-year-old woman, who died Jan. 6.

a 57-year-old man, who died Dec. 30.

an 88-year-old man, who died Feb. 8.

A total of 176 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another seven cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,686.

Those new patients range in age from 17-years-old to 80-years-old.

There are currently six Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,392 (59.8%)

38301: 3,135 (29.3%)

38356: 183 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 192 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 223 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.2%)

38362: 138 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 94 (0.8%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,798 (26.2%)

White: 4,592 (43%)

Asian: 44 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 250 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 198 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,804 (26.2%)

Gender:

Female: 5,954 (55.7%)

Male: 4,652 (43.5%)

Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 9,953 (93.1%)

Not recovered: 166 (1.6%)

Better: 218 (2.1%)

Unknown: 173 (1.6%)

Deaths: 176 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 548 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,242 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,821 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,553 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,544 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,535 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,227 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 680 (6.4%)

80+: 433 (4.1%)

Unknown: 103 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.