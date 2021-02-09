4 deaths, 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — T he Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
Those patients are:
- an 87-year-old woman, who died Jan. 8.
- a 94-year-old woman, who died Jan. 6.
- a 57-year-old man, who died Dec. 30.
- an 88-year-old man, who died Feb. 8.
A total of 176 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another seven cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,686.
Those new patients range in age from 17-years-old to 80-years-old.
There are currently six Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,392 (59.8%)
- 38301: 3,135 (29.3%)
- 38356: 183 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 192 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 223 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 30 (0.2%)
- 38362: 138 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 6 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 94 (0.8%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,798 (26.2%)
- White: 4,592 (43%)
- Asian: 44 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 250 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 198 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,804 (26.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,954 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,652 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 9,953 (93.1%)
- Not recovered: 166 (1.6%)
- Better: 218 (2.1%)
- Unknown: 173 (1.6%)
- Deaths: 176 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 548 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,242 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,821 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,553 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,544 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,535 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,227 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 680 (6.4%)
- 80+: 433 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.