4 deaths, 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — T he Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Those patients are:

  • an 87-year-old woman, who died Jan. 8.
  • a 94-year-old woman, who died Jan. 6.
  • a 57-year-old man, who died Dec. 30.
  • an 88-year-old man, who died Feb. 8.

A total of 176 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another seven cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,686.

Those new patients range in age from 17-years-old to 80-years-old.

There are currently six Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,392 (59.8%)
  • 38301: 3,135 (29.3%)
  • 38356: 183 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 192 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 74 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 223 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 74 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 30 (0.2%)
  • 38362: 138 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 94 (0.8%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,798 (26.2%)
  • White: 4,592 (43%)
  • Asian: 44 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 250 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 198 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,804 (26.2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,954 (55.7%)
  • Male: 4,652 (43.5%)
  • Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 9,953 (93.1%)
  • Not recovered: 166 (1.6%)
  • Better: 218 (2.1%)
  • Unknown: 173 (1.6%)
  • Deaths: 176 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 548 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,242 (11.6%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,821 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,553 (14.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,544 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,535 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,227 (11.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 680 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 433 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 103 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

