Clyde Hess Buffaloe III, known by many as “BUFF”, age 64, departed this life on February 8, 2021 at his home peacefully. Buff was the son of the late Lillian and Clyde Buffaloe Jr. and the husband of the late Joy Lynn Wilson Buffaloe. Buff attended and graduated from Fayette Academy in Somerville. He recently retired last March as Kroger in Oakland where he was employed for many years. “Little Clyde” was also employed with his father, Mr. Clyde Jr. in earlier years at the family owned business BUFF Electric and they were also known for heating and air.

Buff was well known for the love he had for sports of all kinds and enjoyed collecting any type of sports memorabilia. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers Fan and seldom missed watching a game. He also loved the game of Golf and played for many years for pleasure and in tournaments. Buff loved being a grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and his great grand-daughter. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville.

Buff is survived by his daughter, Jen Kee (Mike) of Somerville; his son, Kelley Green (Dina) of Somerville; a sister, Teresa Terry of Somerville; his grand-children, Dustin Kee, Nikki Green, Colby James Kee, & Austin Green. He was also survived by his nieces, Angel and Monica.

In addition to his parents and his wife Joy Lynn, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica Lee Buffaloe Rigsby who passed away in November 2020.

Graveside services for Mr. Buffaloe will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Friendship Cemetery in Moscow, Tennessee with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dustin Kee, Colby James Kee, Austin Green, Willie Jeff Wiles, Tommy Webb, and David Doss. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Hillman, Charles Sydney Roberson, Tim Webb, Randy Chambers, Ronnie Webb, Johnnie Pattat and Bill Gray.

The family requests the memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Dr., Ste. 100, Memphis, TN 38117 in his name.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.