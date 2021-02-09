JMCSS officials discuss plans for upcoming school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local school officials discussed upcoming school year plans.

The Jackson-Madison County School System held an Education Vision meeting Tuesday.

School officials declared, starting with the 2021-22 school year, parents will have the option to attend in-person classes or a CyberSchool that is currently being put together.

Also, officials discussed plans renovations of Malesus School and Pope Elementary School.

“That building was sitting over there falling in by just not being used, and it’s such a great facility and there’s so much pride and history in the building and it will be world class,” said Dr. Ricky Catlett, JCMSS Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Business and Communications.

School officials says the new Malesus School will look even better than the last one and is not coming at a increased price to the school district.