Local sheriff’s office asks residents to give more detail in 911 calls

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — When sheriff’s deputies respond to a call, they often don’t have all the information about what they’re heading to – whether it’s mental illness, special needs or other circumstances.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas is asking the community to help bridge that gap.

“Just in hopes that people who live in Gibson County, or maybe another county, will reach out to their local first responders, their dispatch units, and give them that information ahead of time, so we’ll know how to act accordingly when we arrive,” Sheriff Thomas said.

The post was made on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page on Monday, with instructions on how to call dispatch and examples of what types of information would help.

“If a kid lives there who is autistic and the lights and sirens affect that kid differently, we need to know that information before we arrive so we make sure to cut the lights and sirens off,” Sheriff Thomas said.

In the past, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department deputies have run into issues when they didn’t have all the information before arriving to a call.

“We were involved in a shooting back in November 2015 with an individual who was battling mental illness and had weapons in the house, and we ended up in an officer-involved shooting because we didn’t have any prior intel,” Sheriff Thomas said.

No one wants to have to call the sheriff’s department, but, if you do, the information could save a life.

To the Citizens of Gibson County The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, along with all first responders, want to provide… Posted by Gibson County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, February 8, 2021

“If you have a family member that’s on the onset of dementia and still has weapons in the house, that information is good to know,” Sheriff Thomas said.

And he wants to reiterate: the information is completely voluntary and this is not something they’re requiring. They are simply asking for information that could help you or your family if the need arises.

“I just want everyone to know, this is done in good faith. There are no intentions here. This is not to trick citizens,” Sheriff Thomas said.

Sheriff Thomas says the initiative is gaining widespread use at sheriff’s offices across the state.