Phipps Pharmacy in Huntingdon to distribute COVID-19 vaccine by appointment

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Phipps Pharmacy in Huntingdon has announced they will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, Feb. 11 by appointment.

The pharmacy will begin to distribute those vaccines at 1 p.m.

All vaccinations will be given at no charge regardless of insurance coverage, according to a news release.

The supply provided by the Tennessee Department of Health is limited and vaccines are expected to go quickly, the release says.

Tennessee’s current COVID-19 vaccination plan will be followed in eligible phases. The state has allocated vaccines for residents ages 70 and older, teachers, school staff, and child care workers.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (731) 535-3522 or click here.