Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccine supply to increase, officials say

JACKSON, Tenn. — State officials are encouraging residents to reach out to certain family members and make sure they get their vaccine appointment scheduled.

The state health department’s press conference on Tuesday discussed updates in the COVID-19 battle.

According to Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, the state’s vaccine allocation will receive a slight bump, from around 90,000 per week to just over 100,000.

The phases are still on track, but the state says they want to see more people in the 70+ age group make their appointments

“Forty percent of seniors in Tennessee live alone. Some of them are very independent and active, but some of them are very dependent, and they need help with technology, transportation, and perhaps even just their daily activities,” Piercey said.

Currently, around one-third of Tennesseans over the age of 70 are vaccinated.

In-store vaccine appointments will also soon be available in select Walmart stores.