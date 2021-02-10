3 deaths, 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Those residents are:

a 96-year-old woman, who died Dec. 26.

a 90-year-old woman, who died Dec. 11.

a 90-year-old woman, who died Dec. 8.

A total of 179 Madison County residents have now died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,711.

Those new patients range in age from 3-years-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 10 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,406 (59.8%)

38301: 3,144 (29.3%)

38356: 183 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 192 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 224 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 30 (0.2%)

38362: 138 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 6 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 95 (0.8%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,809 (26.2%)

White: 4,616 (43.1%)

Asian: 44 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 250 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 198 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,794 (26.1%)

Gender:

Female: 5,969 (55.7%)

Male: 4,662 (43.5%)

Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,000 (93.4%)

Not recovered: 160 (1.5%)

Better: 211 (1.9%)

Unknown: 161 (1.5%)

Deaths: 179 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 550 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,243 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,825 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,556 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,544 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,544 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,231 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 682 (6.4%)

80+: 434 (4.1%)

Unknown: 102 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.