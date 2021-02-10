3 deaths, 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
Those residents are:
- a 96-year-old woman, who died Dec. 26.
- a 90-year-old woman, who died Dec. 11.
- a 90-year-old woman, who died Dec. 8.
A total of 179 Madison County residents have now died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,711.
Those new patients range in age from 3-years-old to 81-years-old.
There are currently 10 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,406 (59.8%)
- 38301: 3,144 (29.3%)
- 38356: 183 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 192 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 224 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 30 (0.2%)
- 38362: 138 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.1%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 6 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 95 (0.8%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,809 (26.2%)
- White: 4,616 (43.1%)
- Asian: 44 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 250 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 198 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,794 (26.1%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,969 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,662 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,000 (93.4%)
- Not recovered: 160 (1.5%)
- Better: 211 (1.9%)
- Unknown: 161 (1.5%)
- Deaths: 179 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 550 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,243 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,825 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,556 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,544 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,544 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,231 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 682 (6.4%)
- 80+: 434 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 102 (1%)
