3 deaths, 25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Those residents are:

  • a 96-year-old woman, who died Dec. 26.
  • a 90-year-old woman, who died Dec. 11.
  • a 90-year-old woman, who died Dec. 8.

A total of 179 Madison County residents have now died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,711.

Those new patients range in age from 3-years-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 10 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,406 (59.8%)
  • 38301: 3,144 (29.3%)
  • 38356: 183 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 192 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 74 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 224 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 74 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 30 (0.2%)
  • 38362: 138 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 95 (0.8%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,809 (26.2%)
  • White: 4,616 (43.1%)
  • Asian: 44 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 250 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 198 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,794 (26.1%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,969 (55.7%)
  • Male: 4,662 (43.5%)
  • Unknown: 80 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 10,000 (93.4%)
  • Not recovered: 160 (1.5%)
  • Better: 211 (1.9%)
  • Unknown: 161 (1.5%)
  • Deaths: 179 (1.7%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 550 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,243 (11.6%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,825 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,556 (14.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,544 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,544 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,231 (11.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 682 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 434 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 102 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

