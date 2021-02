Dyersburg State to close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10

Dyersburg State Community College will be closing all campuses early due to inclement weather on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Dyersburg State says the Dyersburg, Gibson County and Tipton County locations will be closing at 2 p.m.

Dyersburg has not announced their schedule for Thursday, February 10 at this time.

