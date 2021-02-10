Gas leak leads to evacuation in McKenzie

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A gas leak at a McKenzie business has led to a precautionary evacuation.

Emergency management officials say the gas leak is at a flea market store in McKenzie between Walgreens and Carroll Bank and Trust.

The building does have gas inside it, and the area has been evacuated within 1,000 feet of the store.

Emergency services and the gas company were on scene at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to attempt to air out the building in order for officials to go into the store and find the leak.