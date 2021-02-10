Organizations unite in a campaign to spread kindness

CHESTER CO., Tenn. — Organizations come together to spread kindness.



The Henderson-Chester county chamber of commerce teamed up with Chester county school coordinated health and Chester county high school health council for a heart hunt.

Students with the health council made the hearts, and surrounding businesses requested for the hearts to be displayed.

The hearts have encouraging words written on them.

It’s all part of the “Be kind and spread the kindness” campaign.

The heart hunt is for Valentine’s day and through the month of February.